Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking off fall wedding week with some beautiful dresses for the fall wedding season! These dresses would be great for an engagement party, bridal party, or perhaps the wedding itself. Tolani makes one-of-a-kind dresses, bottoms, and tops in vibrant patterns and silk fabric. Taminique starts off in the Cadence Angel Tunic Dress. She styled it with black heels but she also says that she loves a pop of color so she can see herself styling the dress with red heels and a bold red lipstick. Michelle is showing off the Moriba Pearl Dress. She loves how lightweight the dress is and how it perfectly combines a summer and fall look. She also points out the two slits on the side of the dress which makes it very flowy. While Taminique changes into her second look, Michelle talks about her Naomi Patch Dress. Michelle loves how bright and colorful the dress is and she also says that it makes her feel like she’s heading to a destination wedding in Greece. Taminique comes back to show off the Gene Glam Dress. She is in love with everything about the dress. Taminique loves the pattern, fabric, and color. Taminique thinks this dress would be great to wear as a guest at a wedding. You can check out these dresses and more by heading to tolanicollection.com.