Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Nobody likes driving in holiday traffic or driving in the snow, but Stateline Mass Transit District is here to help everyone get around. Sharon Hecox, the executive director for Stateline Mass Transit District is telling us about the importance of public transportation especially during the holiday season.

Sharon tells us about a recent hearing that lowered the age of unaccompanied minors from 7 to 5 years old. This ruling allows for SMTD to serve more children who need afterschool transportation.

SMTD is also nearing an exciting anniversary as they approach 15 years of service.

For more information head to smtd.biz. For ride scheduling you can call (877) 561-3330 and to call Sharon about their holiday deal call (779) 771-6778.