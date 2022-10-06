Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We all have busy lives and a lot of places to get to… but how do you get to those places when you don’t have a car? Stateline Mass Transit District is here to help by providing access to reliable public transportation across the Stateline. We have the pleasure of speaking to Sharon Hecox, executive director of Stateline Mass Transit District about the services they offer. For the month of October, Stateline Mass Transit District is providing free rides to anyone within the service area to their breast exam in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. They also recently gave free rides to the Rockton Community Blood Drive so that people who wanted to donate blood didn’t have to worry about getting a ride. Stateline Mass Transit District is always doing what it can to provide for the Stateline area. To find out more about everything the SMTD has to offer check out info@smtd.biz.