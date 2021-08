Owner of Rockford Art Deli Jarrod tells us all about 815 Day and shows Michelle how they make this year’s 815 day shirt! Stop by Rockford Art Deli at 402 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 on August 14th for a $8.15 printed shirt! For more information on 815 Day, head to www.gorockford.com/rockford-day/, and you can shop more Rockford Art Deli designs at www.rockfordartdeli.com/.