Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The holiday season is a great time to get into the giving spirit and Karen Ruter from Smokin Gun Worx is with us tonight to tell us how we can give to kids in need this holiday season. Karen is sharing information about a Toy Drive that Smokin Gun Worx is having. It starts on November 21st and goes through December 16th. The toy drive is gathering unwrapped toys for children ages 1-17 and can be dropped off at Smokin Gun Worx. For more information head to smokingunworx.com