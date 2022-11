Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re here in Chicago checking out the Harry Potter Magic at Play Pop Up with Stacy Moscatelli. Stacy is showing us around this beautiful 30,000 sq ft interactive exhibit and telling us about all it has to offer. There are so many interactive elements to this exhibit that is enough to impress any Harry Potter fan. It’s located at 835 N Michigan Ave and you can check out harrypottermagicatplay.com for more information.