Public speaking is a top fear for adults so it’s important to raise kids to embrace things like public speaking rather than being afraid of it. Nadine Bubeck curated the program Gift of Gab Kids to help kids with communication. Gift of Gab Kids is great for kids who lost a lot of communication opportunities due to the pandemic. For more information on Gift of Gab Kids, please visit giftofgabkids.com.