Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Leslie Reyes is the owner of Les Cleaning Services and has been doing so much for the community since she opened in 2017. Leslie has been constantly giving back like offering free cleanings for local charities and non-profits so tonight we wanted to show her how appreciated she is. We teamed up with Marshmallow’s Hope to give Leslie an awesome gift basket.

The basket included items such as Purity Woods Age Defying Dream Cream, Puzzle Snax, Tinto Amorio ’22 Bheeyo Wine and Tinto Amorio ’22 Monje Wine. We also made apple chips in the air fryer.

Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

3 large sweet apples

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Directions