Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are a lot of misconceptions about people with Down Syndrome but at Gigi’s Playhouse they’re striving to change the way the world views Down Syndrome with their free educational and career programs. On June 3 Gigi’s Playhouse will be hosting their GigiFit Acceptance Challenge. This event is to help raise money and to gain acceptance for those in the Down Syndrome community. The event will be taking place at 10:00am at Stone Bridge Trail Roscoe Middle School. You can register or donate now by heading to gigisplayhouse.org/rockford/acceptance-challenge. For any questions you can also give them a call at (815) 654-7529.

Make sure to check out our Air Fry Day recipe below.

Ingredients

12 flour Tortillas

16 ounces shredded chicken

½ cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

Directions

Use about 1.5 ounces of meat for the filling. Laying it down to go from end to end so each bite has some.

Sprinkle a little cheese over the top before rolling them.

Once rolled you’ll want to secure them with a toothpick if you are making them in bulk.

Spray the basket with oil spray before placing the flautas on them to avoid having them stick to it after cooking.

If you are making just a few of them you can set the seamed side down when you place them on the basket.

Spray them with oil spray once in the basket to help get them extra crispy.

Cook them in the air fryer for 5-6 minutes at 390°.