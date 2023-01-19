Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

9-1-1 Lone Star is about to come back for another season and Gina Torres is giving us all we need to know to prepare. Gina is excited for everyone to see the development of her character Tommy Vega after she came out of her shell more last season. She is also teaming up with D.B. Woodride as a love interest which she loves because she has worked with him before. It’s hobby week so we just had to ask her what her favorite hobby is, and she said cooking, specifically Cuban food. You can catch the season 4 premiere for 9-1-1 Lone Star this Tuesday at 7pm on FOX39.