Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, for Air Fry Day, we’re making the perfect holiday season breakfast or snack. We’re making Gingerbread Cinnamon Roll Bites with Irieveda Jolly Gingerbread seasoning. The Jolly Gingerbread seasoning is a part of Irieveda’s ‘Baking Spirits Bright’ trio. The trio includes the Jolly Gingerbread, Cozy Cocoa Chai, and the Happy Harvest Seasoning. Irieveda seasonings are top 23 allergen free which includes gluten free, onion, garlic, salt, and sugar free. They have eco-friendly packaging, and they use all natural and fair-trade ingredients. You can check out the Baking Spirits Bright trio and more by checking out their website irieveda.com. Michelle thinks that this recipe would be great to have the morning after Thanksgiving and Taminique is jumping ahead to Christmas and says that this recipe would make a great Christmas morning breakfast. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Gingerbread Cinnamon Roll Bites

INGREDIENTS

1 can refrigerated cinnamon rolls

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons Irieveda Jolly Gingerbread seasoning

INSTRUCTIONS

Cut each cinnamon roll into quarters and roll into balls.

Spritz the basket of your air fryer with non-stick spray. Add the cinnamon roll balls in a single layer and cook at 350 degrees for 6 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Add the sugar and Irieveda Jolly Gingerbread seasoning to a small bowl and toss each cinnamon roll in the cinnamon-sugar mixture to coat.

Warm the icing in the microwave and serve as a dip for the cinnamon roll bites.