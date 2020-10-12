Girls get student athlete training with ‘Her Time To Play’

Even with the pandemic, young girls need an outlet. With many girls having their eyes set on college sports, the Rockford Park District has launched Her Time To Play – a program for middle school girls designed to sharpen their athletic abilities and teach discipline in the classroom. Many of these girls will go on to be student athletes. Her Time To Play has WNBA guest speakers, and support from the basketball community. Spots are still open, to learn more or to register, please visit jr.nba.com/hertimetoplay.