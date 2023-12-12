Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

1 out of 8 women are affected by breast cancer which is why it is important to entertainment journalist and breast cancer survivor Giulana Rancic to spread awareness and work towards a cure. Giulana is so excited to team up with Avocados from Mexico for the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl. The Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl is an annual American college football bowl game that benefits breast cancer research. Giulana shares that when she was diagnosed with cancer, a big thing that helped her was having the support of other survivors. Her favorite way to enjoy avocados is on a bagel with olive oil, salt, and pepper. She says that it makes the perfect quick and easy lunch. For more information, you can visit avocadosfrommexico.com.