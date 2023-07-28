Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Whether you need a venue for a wedding or a barbeque, Storybook Gardens in Rochelle has you covered. Owner Jana Gruben says that Storybook Gardens is a full-service venue, and they offer an array of events. Jana says that weddings are their top selling event. Storybook Gardens is currently seasonal so they’re only open from May to October. Jana shares that they have been in business for 10 years and she decided she wanted Storybook to be full-service when she saw all the stress people used to go through. She really made it her goal to help people plan events that are stress free. Operations manager Shawn Naber shares how Storybook Gardens helps with every step of the event from set up to take down. They even offer overnight suites, full private salons, and shuttle services. You can visit Storybook Gardens and see their beautiful venue at 13501 E Bethel Rd, Rochelle Illinois. You can learn more about Storybook Gardens by heading to storybookgardens.club.