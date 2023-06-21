Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all want our faces to look as good as possible and About Face in Rockton has everything to keep us looking great! Miki Grin and Annalise Perone are co-owners of About Face and they are dedicated to providing all skincare needs, custom makeup, and lash extensions.

They are located at 112 South Blackhawk Boulevard; Rockton IL and they are open seven days a week. They say that their hours are based on appointments more than set hours so they encourage everyone to set up an appointment and they can find a time to be available.

Annalise is even showing Michelle how to make a custom lip gloss. Annalise learned how to make custom lip glosses when she was in beauty school 13 years ago and she fell in love with it.

First Michelle picked out a color and then she chose a flavor. Annalise says that they can add things like plumper or soothing treatments depending on what the individual is wanting. To get more information on About Face, head to vargaro.com/aboutface4.