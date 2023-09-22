Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —
The owner of Zee’s Paintings stops by to make air-fried Nutella Donut Holes. Zee’s Painting is a locally owned high-end painting company. Zakkary first picked up a paintbrush at 8 years old when he began painting with his father. You can learn more about Zee’s Painting at https://www.zeespainting.com/.
Nutella Donut Holes
Ingredients
1 large egg
1 tablespoon water
1 tube (16.3 ounces) large refrigerated flaky biscuits (8 count)
2/3 cup Nutella
Confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Preheat air fryer to 300°. Whisk egg with water. On a lightly floured surface, roll each biscuit into a 6-in. circle; cut each into 4 wedges.
- Brush lightly with egg mixture; top each wedge with 1 teaspoon Nutella. Bring up corners over filling; pinch edges firmly to seal.
- In batches, arrange wedges in a single layer on ungreased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until golden brown, 8-10 minutes, turning once.
- Dust with confectioners’ sugar; serve warm.