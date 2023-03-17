Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—
Knowing how to swim is an important life skill to have and the earlier swimming is learned, the better. Tanner Stoffregen, owner of the Catch the Wave Swim Club understands the importance of swim lessons and they have survival swim lessons for kids as young as 9 months. He says that now is a great time to start swim lessons so that by the time summer comes around the child is ready to swim safely. You can check out Catch the Wave Swim Club at catchthewaveswim.com. We’re also making sweet and spicy carrots for Air Fry Day! You can find the recipe below.
Ingredients
- 1 pound medium carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces, larger pieces halved lengthwise
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper,
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
Directions
- Toss the carrots with the butter, sugar, salt, chili powder, black pepper and cayenne pepper, if using, in a medium bowl. Transfer the carrots to air fryer in a single layer and cook at 400 degrees F until browned and slightly charred on the edges, about 10 minutes . Sprinkle with the mint and serve immediately