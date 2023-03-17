Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Knowing how to swim is an important life skill to have and the earlier swimming is learned, the better. Tanner Stoffregen, owner of the Catch the Wave Swim Club understands the importance of swim lessons and they have survival swim lessons for kids as young as 9 months. He says that now is a great time to start swim lessons so that by the time summer comes around the child is ready to swim safely. You can check out Catch the Wave Swim Club at catchthewaveswim.com. We’re also making sweet and spicy carrots for Air Fry Day! You can find the recipe below.

Ingredients

1 pound medium carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces, larger pieces halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper,

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

Directions