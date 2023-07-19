Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Ash K Holm is a Los Angeles based celebrity makeup artist who has worked on stars such as Ariana Grande and the Kardashians. She’s showing that you don’t have to be a big star with a big budget to get great looking lashes right at home. A product that Ash loves is the Falscara lash extensions. She loves that you can use them to accomplish a great look at home without worrying about if they’re going to fall off.

There are just a couple of really easy steps to lock in an awesome lash. Ash says that she knows when she uses Falscara on her celebrity clients that their lashes will stay on the entire night. To get your own Falscara kit, head to falscara.com.

Ash is also sharing a tip for great glowing skin in the summer. She recommends applying face oil to the cheeks and pressing moisturizer into it. This will create a glowing effect when the foundation is applied over it. She also says that glowing skin comes from within so everyone should be drinking lots of water this summer. You can check her out on Instagram at @ash_kholm.