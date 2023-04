Rockford, Ill (WTVO) –

‘Love the Earth’ week continues on Good Day Stateline with one of our favorite stars from the TV show, Glee, Heather Morris! Heather played Brittany S. Pierce on the show, and she tells us what she thinks Brittany would be up to these days. She’s also helping us prep for Earth Day by sharing some of her favorite eco friendly products. Earth Day is this Saturday, you can read more about this year’s initiatives at EarthDay.org.