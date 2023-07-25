Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sometimes it’s best to go back to the basics and Hope Linker Jobes from Chic Communications is sharing some social media basics. Something simple but important that Hope believes in when it comes to social media is to know why you’re making a profile in the first place. She says that it’s important to identify your audience and your target. A vital part about being on social media is staying consistent. Staying consistent helps build a relationship between customers and business owners. Business owners should also use their social media to lead customers to their website or their DMs. To learn more social media tips from Hope, please visit chiccommunications.com.