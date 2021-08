Former Golden Apple Recipient and Principal of Whitman Post Elementary, Megan Forsythe is in the studio to talk to us about The Golden Apple Foundation’s Celebrity Bartender Fundraiser on August 10th. This fundraiser features games and fun for the family in addition to some familiar faces! The event is at Louie’s Tap House in Roscoe from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Find more information at goldenappleofrockford.com.