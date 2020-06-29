Good Day Stateline Goes to Oregon! 6/28/2020

Welcome to Good Day Stateline! We went to Oregon, IL this weekend to eat, drink, and experience what this great city has to offer. Michelle goes kayaking, eats some great food, and rides on a riverboat! You have the chance to see Oregon too. We’re giving away $250 in Chamber Bucks to spend anywhere in Oregon. All you have to do is visit gooddaystateline.com under the contests tab. Print out a shopping passport and get stamps from 6 different businesses, take a selfie with your completed passport and upload it to the contest page. Good luck and enjoy the show!