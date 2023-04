Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Each month brings new and exciting things to search for on Google and this month we have Google Technology Expert Luma Hamade breaking down our trending searches. The biggest search by far is the upcoming Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. From the cast, plot, or even pink, Luma thinks we’ll be searching all things Barbie for quite some time. We’ve also been searching things like Coachella, April holidays, and taxes.