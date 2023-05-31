Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Google has been booming in the month of May with all our questions and trends expert Bailey Tomson is breaking it all down for us. We started off this month with the Met Gala which of course led to a ton of searches about the best and worst red carpet looks. In the sports world there was a lot of searching surrounding basketball. Illinois’ top basketball team search was the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipping culture is another huge topic that was being searched this month. An odd Google trend for this month is the meaning of our dreams. A lot of people were searching what different types of dreams mean including teeth falling out. May also has holidays such Cinco de Mayo which led to searches about cultural significance and history surrounding the holiday. We also searched the best recipes for our Memorial Day BBQ.