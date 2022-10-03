Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Google technology expert, Justin Burr highlights what we were all searching for throughout September. Sometimes it’s easy to guess the trends, like the fact that we were all searching for the TV shows that won Emmys last month, but there are so many surprises too. Would you ever guess the weirdest food trend of the month would be… Pumpkin Margaritas? There seems to be a pumpkin flavor for everything, and this month proved that margaritas are no exception. He thinks it sounds disgusting, but if you ever try one, let us know if it’s worth a taste! Justin also talks football, butter boards, and the Queen’s funeral.