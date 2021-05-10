Great Hang-Ups has great priced styles for any occasion

Good Day Stateline
Posted:

Whether you’re looking for something small, big, or anything in between, Great Hang-Ups has something for everyone. We chat with Diane about her store and what’s trending right now. Plus, Joy models one of their new wedding dresses at a reduced price. You can bring in your gently used or new clothes in for consignment too. You can find all these styles and more at 613 S Rockford Ave or at greathang-ups.com.
There’s also a chance to win a basket from Great Hang-Ups and haircare from Tru Balance at gooddaystateline.com.

Michelle Abraham

