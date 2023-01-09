Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Great Hang Ups is the perfect place to find everything you need for a wedding. They’ve been open for over 35 years and they offer luxury consignment items that make any wedding one to remember.

Owner of Great Hang Ups, Diane Tope shares that while they are a consignment shop, they have so much more to offer. Great Hang Ups makes it possible for anyone to walk in and find dj booths, tuxes, gowns, and more.

Diane is also showing off a cool photobooth style device. Great Hang Ups is located at 613 S Rockford Ave in Rockford Illinois.