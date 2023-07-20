Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Greta Gerwig has been pretty busy with her new Barbie movie, but she also just announced the birth of her second baby! She gave birth to him in March and recently gave Elle UK the announcement of his birth. Also tonight, Beyoncé helped a fan pick out their wedding song during her concert. A woman held up a sign during her show in Nashville asking her to choose between the songs ‘XO’ and ‘1+1’ to be played at her wedding. Beyoncé stopped mid song to give her choice. Finally, the HGTV Barbie Dreamhouse Show has premiered, and host Ashley Graham told fans that it was so much fun that she had to take a pink sledgehammer home with her. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.