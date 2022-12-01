Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tasha Terviel from Cookies By Design is back with us tonight and we’re talking all things holiday baking. Cookies by Design is taking orders for the holidays, and they have everything from cookie platters, cookie bouquets, and logo cookies for your business. Michelle also tries to guess various frosting flavors and some of them are weirder than you think! If you would like to place an order for the holidays you can call Cookies by Design at (815) 282-5400, email them at rockford@cookiesbydesign.com, or head to their website cookiesbydesign.com