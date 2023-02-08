Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Sweets is Halo Bakeshop in Loves Park. Owner Liz Malone is bringing it with s’more cookies. Liz recently changed the name of Halo Bakeshop from Halo Cupcakes. She made the change because she wanted to show that they are much more than just cupcakes. Halo Bakeshop has tons of cupcakes flavors, and they have new weekly menus starting on Tuesdays. If you think that Halo Bakeshop has what it takes to win Stateline’s Best Sweets you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm February 14th here.