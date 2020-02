Before we get into Michelle’s Crafty Corner, it’s our Birthday! One year ago, we had our first show. Thank you to all of you…more than you know. Now let’s talk hobbies. It’s winter and wow, our skin takes a beating. Michelle Marcomb teaches us how to make a sugar scrub to help our skin stay soft. It’s super easy! Search for Good Day Stateline on Facebook and Instagram…she’ll be sharing the recipes!