Happy Life Laundry has a holiday gift card special

No one likes doing laundry, but when you have TVs, slots, free wifi, and giant machines – it doesn’t seem so bad! We went to Happy Life Laundry to check out their awesome facility and do some folding while we’re there! They have a holiday gift card special right now where you can get extra bucks for everything you spend. Happy Life Laundry is located at 7215 Cherryvale N Blvd (right next to the mall). You can find more information at happylifelaundry.com or follow them on Facebook @happyliferkfd.