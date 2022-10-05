Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Harlem Globetrotters are making their return to television after 40 years with the original series called Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward. We are lucky enough to speak to Cherelle Torch George and Wham Middleton about their experience. Both hold Guinness World Records in basketball and Torch is the first female Globetrotter to have a World Record. Torch tells us how she knew from the time she was in middle school that she would be a Globetrotter because she loved entertaining the crowd on the court. She also has started her own clothing line. Wham also knew from a young age that he would be a Globetrotter because of the charisma he showed in basketball. Not only are the Harlem Globetrotters making their return to television after 40 years, but they are also going on a national tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale on October 17th and they will be coming to Rockford on January 5th. Also, be sure to check out their show Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward every Saturday on NBC.