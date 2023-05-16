Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kelly Basque is a local teacher at Harlem Middle School. Her day-to-day teaching experience might look different than what some may think but she is going above and beyond to help her students. Kelly works with disabled students who need a lot of support, but she puts in every effort to give her kids what they need. She says that kids like her students can become isolated so it’s important to her to keep them visible in the school and community. Kelly is definitely not the type of teacher to sit on the sidelines of her students lives and we are so proud of the work she is accomplishing with her students!