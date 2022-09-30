Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

What better way to end our wedding week than with Annētta McBain, owner and founder of Haute Bridal Official, helping us find a gorgeous dress to show off on GDS. The second a future bride walks in the door she is greeted with champagne and breathtaking gowns. Annētta really prioritizes the experience at Haute, with individual private appointments for each Bride-to-Be. The dresses are not only beautiful, but they are made to measure so you’ll have a dress perfect for your body type when you walk down the aisle. Haute Bridal Official dresses have custom toned illusions to fit every bride’s skin tone, resulting in sleek finish for every woman. All these amazing dresses are at Haute Bridal Official at 444 E Grand Ave Suite 100 in Beloit, Wi.