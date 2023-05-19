Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Laser tag has changed so much since you were a kid and Sector 815 Laser Tag is definitely the place to get back and try again. Sector 815 used to be Laser Quest in Rockford, but it has been redesigned and is now new and improved. Sector 815 has 30 different styles to play the game and they are of the largest laser tag arenas in the Midwest. They offer many different options to play such as corporate events and team parties. They also offer monthly memberships with exclusive discounts and military and first responder discounts. To learn more about Sector 815, head to sector815.com.