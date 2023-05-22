Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We have definitely found the game of the summer and it is called Paddlesmash. Paddlesmash is a combination of pickleball and roundnet. It is so easy to set up and get a game going. It’s meant to be played with 2-4 people and the rules are simple. First, a player will serve, and all players must hit before the ball can be hit into the court. The ball must hit the court over net for it to count as a point. You can play this game anywhere and anytime of year. To learn more, please visit paddlesmash.com.