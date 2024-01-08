Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Cold weather leaves a lot of us inside, so we need things to keep us occupied and relaxed while we’re indoors. To keep our homes smelling great, we’re trying out candles from Unbound Glo. Unbound Glo is based in Wisconsin, and they make candles that are formulated based on moods. They also have a recycle and reuse program where you can get 15% off your next order when you send in the empty clean candle jar. The Airplane Mode candle has a very clean scent with notes of bergamot, sweet cream, sandalwood, and green tea. You can check out their candles and more by heading to their website unboundglo.com. For those boring moments at home where you need something musical and fun, Otamatone is here to save the day. Otamatones is an electronic musical synthesizer with 12 notes and adorable mouthpieces. Their website offers music classes to help everyone learn how to play the Otamatones. They have switches that control both volume and octaves. You can check out their website at otamatone.com.