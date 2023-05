Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, HBO Max is now officially just Max. HBO Max and Discovery Plus are now combined but Discovery Plus is still going to be a stand-alone app. Also tonight, Beyonce and Jay Z bought the most expensive home ever sold in California and a trailer has been released for ‘The Color Purple.’ Make sure to check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.