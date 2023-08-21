Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is officially back to school season and what better way to put your best foot forward for the new year than with new clothes? You feel your best when you look your best and that is why Maurice’s has released their new girls line called Evsie. Our models Norah and Harlow are looking fantastic as they show off their stylish yet comfortable back to school clothes. We also have some models Ella, Harper, and Mackenzie showing off their looks from home. Taminique and Michelle are still included in the fun as they model looks from Maurices’ women’s line. All these looks can be found on maurices.com and they are currently offering free shipping off of $50 orders along with a ton of back-to-school discounts.