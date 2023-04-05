Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Life Balance Medical Center believes that with regenerative medicine, the body can begin to heal itself. They use technologies such as frequency specific microcurrents to help rebuild things like tissue to avoid invasive procedures. Brian Arn, the business manager for Life Balance Medical Center says that their regenerative medicine is really helpful for people with autoimmune disorders. To learn more about regenerative medicine and Life Balance Medical Center head to lifebalancemc.com.