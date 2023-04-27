Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Did you know that babies and pregnant people receive chiropractic care? For Dr. Christine Leonard pediatrics and pregnancy is her specialty as a chiropractor. She is actually one of the few chiropractors certified in the Webster technique which is specifically for pregnant people. Christine got into this line of work because of the joint pain she experienced in high school. She is so excited to be celebrating Healing Path of Rockford’s 7th anniversary. To celebrate they will be doing giveaways with awesome stuff such as massage guns and tablets. Dr Christine Leonard wants to debunk some myths about childhood chiropractic care. She says that the main reason babies see a chiropractor is for things such as fussiness, constipation, reflux, trouble latching with breastfeeding, torticollis, and poor sleep. To learn more about the Healing Path of Rockford, head to healingpathrockford.com.