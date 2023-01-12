Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We know the types of healthy habits we should be adding to our lives but sometimes we don’t know how to add those habits into our daily routines. Certified health coach and fitness trainer Ariel Belgrave has an awesome challenge for us to take care of our dental health. The challenge is called the Listerine 21 Day Challenge and it’s so simple! All you have to do is swish Listerine in your mouth for 30 seconds twice a day for 21 days. The challenge is 21 days because it typically takes 21 days to establish a new habit. Ariel suggests habit stacking when adding a new habit into routine. Habit stacking attaches a new habit to an existing habit to make the addition less daunting. She wants everyone who wants to know more about Listerine’s 21 Day Challenge to head to listerine.com