Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Wisconsin State Fair is ready to kick off their 172nd year and there is sure to be a ton of entertainment for the whole family. Director of public relations Tess Kerksen is breaking down some of the entertainment that will be available at the state fair.

Tess is very excited about the State Fair Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel lineup. There will be musical acts from a variety of genres for a variety of ages. Some anticipated artists are Shaggy with Salt-N-Pepa, Trace Adkins, and Kidz Bop. Tess says that Kidz Bop is a great first concert for kids to go to.

Another great activity for kids to participate in at the Wisconsin State Fair are the youth exhibits. The youth exhibits are a great way for kids to take a little break from all the chaos of the fair and to enjoy a quieter time playing games, drawing, and joining in at the sensory station.

For more live music, the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater will be having plenty of performances. Tess loves that the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater is the largest free entertainment venue at the fair. Tess is really excited for performers such as Too Hype Crew.

The Wisconsin State Fair will run from August 3-13, and they are located at 640 South 84th Street, West Allis, WI. For more information about the Wisconsin State Fair, please visit wistatefair.com.