Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We can’t kick off football season without chatting with 3-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Broadcast veteran Mark Schlereth. He’s sharing everything we need to enjoy the game and he’s even sharing some predictions for the upcoming games. Mark says that you’ve got to start with a great tv when watching a game, so he is showing off LG oled C3 tv. He loves how it has bright colors and crisp pictures making it perfect for football. Then for food, he suggests the Butterball hearty turkey sausages that are precooked so they only take a couple minutes on the grill. Finally, he shows off the delicious Carvel ice cream cake. He is so excited for their limited-edition game day cake. Michelle of course had to ask him who he thinks is going to win between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears this weekend and he said that he thinks the Green Bay Packers will win.