Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Heather Morris is most known for her role as a Brittany S Pierce on Glee but now she is focusing on a different role on the scripted podcast The Bystanders. Heather loves getting to work with the actors, including former castmates. Heather says that it is so much fun to work on a scripted podcast that explores the idea of the bystander effect. Michelle points out that the story being in a podcast medium makes it easy to do things like fold laundry or clean and be able to absorb the story. Heather also loves being able to create a 1940’s radio feel for the audience. The production quality is amazing because unlike film, tv, or theatre, a podcast allows for everyone to record scenes separately, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by listening. You can check out the Bystanders podcast by heading to Apple Podcasts.