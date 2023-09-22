Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

If you’re looking for a new fun way to start your day, try Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery. It’s a cafe offering hemp-infused baked goods and refreshments. Erik Carlson, the General Manager, walks us through the steps of how a THVC cappuccino is created. He starts by putting a double shot of espresso into a cup before pouring in the steamed milk. Next comes the flavoring and then the THVC. THVC is a nonpsychoactive cannabinoid that decreases your hunger and increases your activity level. You’re able to check out what Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery offers on their website https://mrsbuckbee.com.



Sponsored by Mrs. Buckbee’s Wake N Bakery