Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Heritage Woods of Freeport prides themselves on creating an environment that feels like home for the older adults in our community. Next Wednesday they’re hosting an amazing spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the Longest Day Event to End Alzheimer’s. The fundraiser will be held on May 24th from 4:00-6:00pm and will include a drive thru spaghetti dinner for only $10. To RSVP make sure to call (815) 801-3900. Heritage Woods of Freeport also is getting ready for their 10-year anniversary celebration on June 1. The celebration will include an open house from 12:00-2:00pm with hors d’oeuvres and drinks. You do not want to miss either of these events!