Eating healthier doesn’t mean you have to get rid of snacks. Popsugar recently released their top 10 snacks that are packed with protein. The top 10 snacks are cheese sticks, hard boiled eggs, pistachios, jerky, canned tuna, hummus, protein shakes, roasted chickpeas, edamame beans, and peanut butter. These snacks are so yummy, and we’ll definitely be eating some this year.