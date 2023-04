Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re trying something a little bit new and we’re highlighting local female athletes with Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Regan Holgate! Tonight, we’re talking about Rockton local Jordan King. Jordan is a senior on the Marquette University Women’s Basketball team. She is a 4-year starter, and she is still the NIC-10’s leading scorer with 2,505 points. Jordan has hopes of joining the WNBA when she graduates.